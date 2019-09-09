I was helped and informed by kaytelynne and had an amazing experience, haloween special got 2 free carts with a battery and a tincture with some additional swag all for the purchase of a pre-roll. Couldn’t have asked for anymore

Dispensary said:

we want to thank you for your feedback and we are extremely happy that you have a great experience, we will make sure well keep up the level of service. I also wanted to invite you to our text alert program so can can take advantage of this deals that are only advertised for our text recipients on the day off if you have any questions or need any assistance please feel free to contact us and well be glad to help