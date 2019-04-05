Cheffsue
Nice place but best part was the time each employee took with each customer. Making sure they understood. Didn’t like any of flavor cartridges. Very harsh. Burned back throat. But got meditate tincture. Can’t wait to try. Will let you know.
4.7
10 reviews
Wonderful place I'm a repeat customer.the staff Erika,Marlena,Crystal,Sarah,Kaitlyn Nolan,pav. best customer experience.ive been to alot of other dispensaries through the state of Florida. They have a awesome selection a lot of medicine to keep you medicated.they have flower weekly. it's worth the time the drive to give them a visit. Even on flower days when it's busy standing room only .the location has lots of parking.the staff works very efficiently. The flower harvest is grade A .on the Harvest days. Plus great prices. the flower has been better then stuff going for $53. This place is very truthful lots of weekly specials.
I stopped in shortly after the shop closed and Pav was there to greet me, I’m not a patient but I was interested in getting my card and Pav took the time to explain to me the process and cost of getting my medical card, I will be back to get all my product from harvest.
Second week in a row I called ahead of time to get flower and they said they had it and by the time I drove an hour and a half down there they were sold out. Won’t make the trip again
I'm so sorry to hear this. Have you tried going onto our website at harvesthoc.com and placing a pick up order from there? It really helps with guaranteeing you'll be able to purchase the product you need. If you have any issues with the website please feel free to give our store a call at (941) 200-6098 - Harvest
As a previous retail manager I am incredibly impressed with how this dispensary is ran. The knowledge, friendliness, and quickness amazes me. I had the luxury of Crystal checking me out and she hooked me up with Huckleberry Cough bud and 2 fat prerolls of Grimmdica. If you’re not at Harvest on Tuesdays then you’re missing out.
Waz in the area and decidded to check out harvest , it was very open and bright. catlyn helped me understand the producs even went out of her way to open the door for me wont be my last time!
This is a nice location. Marlene is wonderful to work with. She knows how to provide the most value.
I absolutely can’t express how great this location is, but I’m going to try. I’ve been 3 times now. Once to see the location and get information, the second to purchase and now the 3rd to purchase again. I have purchased pre rolled both times. I’ve enjoyed everything so far. Having a hard time walking and standing, I was happy to see how fast this location is. I’ve been in and out both times in 5 minutes during peak hours. The staff is friendly and respectful, I don’t feel rushed or pressured. This is an excellent addition to Florida’s MM community. Thank you
Only dispensary I plan on purchasing from in the future. Even when it is busy it moves quick without feeling rushed. Difficult to perfect that craft and I believe this location has done it thoroughly. I always enjoy my visit and even when there are others in the building they go out of the way to speak when I leave and arrive.
Love Erika! She is extremely helpful & super cool & nice