Datsunbox420 on November 5, 2019

Wonderful place I'm a repeat customer.the staff Erika,Marlena,Crystal,Sarah,Kaitlyn Nolan,pav. best customer experience.ive been to alot of other dispensaries through the state of Florida. They have a awesome selection a lot of medicine to keep you medicated.they have flower weekly. it's worth the time the drive to give them a visit. Even on flower days when it's busy standing room only .the location has lots of parking.the staff works very efficiently. The flower harvest is grade A .on the Harvest days. Plus great prices. the flower has been better then stuff going for $53. This place is very truthful lots of weekly specials.