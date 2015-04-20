Path78 on December 25, 2016

As a cannabis novice, I was a bit apprehensive about going to buy product for the first time. Hashtag was the second shop I ever visited, and it was a nice surprise. I was warmly greeted by some musicians who were setting up to play in the store that evening before making my way to the counter. The service was prompt and the flower selection is excellent. As a slightly older consumer, I felt the vibe of the store skewed a bit younger than I was expecting, but I still felt very welcome. My second visit was an even better experience, as I took advantage of Hashtag's brilliant pre-order system which made it very easy for me to pick up all of my product and continue my errands. All in all, a really great store and one I am very glad to have within walking distance.