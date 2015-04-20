MikeLovesWeed5
This place is great! Best selection in Seattle.
4.7
10 reviews
Super friendly budtendee, I ended up leaving stocked with all her current favorite strains. Great carts, decent prerolls, incredible service and vibes. Also, thx for the pride flags outside.
They have the music turned up pretty loud so you should expect that. Saturday around 2pm is pretty busy so expect to wait for service as they only had 2 budtenders when I went. They have the product you want; the service isn't too bad just a little slow as they have so many people to go through.
Great shop. Always have enough to satisfy even the most diverse tastes.
My favorite pot shop in Seattle! Nice atmosphere. Nice and super helpful bud tenders. Good selection. I've only ever had great experiences here.
Love this place. So friendly and experienced. So sad that leaf Lee won't actually designate them as a recreational marijuana place. Due to money I guess.
I've been a huge fan of hashtag's wide selection of buds, prerolls and cartridges and their great prices. Every time I've gone in my budtender has always been super knowledgeable and always presented me with multiple options. The location is also perfect to go to pick up some prerolls or buds, and then make the quick walk over to gasworks on a nice day. It is the perfect combo to making the most out of a beautiful day, you can even pick up some lunch along the way, make a kush picnic out of it.
Hashtag is within easy access of bus lines (31/32/62), the Fremont area and Gasworks Park. I've gone to Hashtag quite a few times and each time have been helped by a wonderful bud tender. I usually get edibles and Hashtag has a nice variety to choose from. One of my favorite brands, Magic Pebble is only about $5 for a 5mg pebble that comes in a few flavors. I've really enjoyed going in to Hashtag and will keep coming in ✌🏾✨
As a cannabis novice, I was a bit apprehensive about going to buy product for the first time. Hashtag was the second shop I ever visited, and it was a nice surprise. I was warmly greeted by some musicians who were setting up to play in the store that evening before making my way to the counter. The service was prompt and the flower selection is excellent. As a slightly older consumer, I felt the vibe of the store skewed a bit younger than I was expecting, but I still felt very welcome. My second visit was an even better experience, as I took advantage of Hashtag's brilliant pre-order system which made it very easy for me to pick up all of my product and continue my errands. All in all, a really great store and one I am very glad to have within walking distance.
Great, easy going store. Dig the people and I enjoy the product selection