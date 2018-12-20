sebby1228 on June 22, 2019

Definitely my favorite Seattle dispensary. I stop by every few weeks to resupply. They constantly are having some sales, prices are good, and the staff are always friendly and extremely helpful. Amber, who seems to be there basically every time I come in, is always very genuine and very helpful. I literally go out of my way just to go to this dispensary because I always know I’m gonna be treated like family.