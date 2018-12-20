Jr131313
Clean and great selections !
4.9
10 reviews
Love the variety, but Bothell supercedes on friendliness, personable, and warmth.
This is the best shop in the northern Seattle area, hands down, for variety and service. These guys are so friggin' nice! And very happy to educate on products that might be tricky to use like tinctures for medical purposes. I'll be back for sure.
As a business, I enjoy Have a Heart, but Lake Forest is one of my favorite locations to come and do business with. The staff is always friendly and courteous. Shout out to Iggy, who always gives me great service and makes sure I walk out with a happy smile. I appreciate it! If you're looking for a great shop to visit, purchase and gain some knowledge, Have a Heart Lake Forest Park is the place! 😊😊😊
This is my favorite cannabis shop!
Very knowledgeable bud tenders. Great deals on quality cannabis.
We love providing our customers with deals and special promotions at Have a Heart Lake Forest Park. Add our amazingly helpful Budtenders and our customers have one heck of an experience waiting for them!
Definitely my favorite Seattle dispensary. I stop by every few weeks to resupply. They constantly are having some sales, prices are good, and the staff are always friendly and extremely helpful. Amber, who seems to be there basically every time I come in, is always very genuine and very helpful. I literally go out of my way just to go to this dispensary because I always know I’m gonna be treated like family.
Thanks for your five stars, Sebby! We're always glad to receive such positive comments from our fantastic customers. Our team strives to provide excellent service each and every day to all of our guests. We can't wait to see you! Have a great rest of your day!
They have an awesome and knowledgeable staff. Also, Have a heart is very clean and organized store.
Quick in & out with their totally automated system, you only have to deal with people as you enter (ID) & when you exchange your Zionist controlled Petro dollars for your purchased items. Numb your mind to the semitic hell in which we are all trapped.
welcoming