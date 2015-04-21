Jlumpkins1 on July 14, 2019

The Have A Heart Skyway location has the rudest women working there. The manager Mark is rude as well. I've been a loyal customer for more than 2 years but today was totally unacceptable. My order I placed online was not filled when I arrived. The budtender/girl/transman that serviced me gave me the worst attitude when I asked her why the discount I earned didn't apply. I asked to speak with the manager and asked her name neither of them would give me her name and Mark blew me off. I've dealt with more professional drug dealers in a trap house. They are the worst and have lost a customer. Look for my review on Google, Yelp and Leafly as well.