4.6
10 reviews
New employee (tall kid with brown hair) has zero customer service...
Love it..
Just a COMFORTABLE place full of really GREAT people. Not to mention the service and selection of Herb is TOP SHELF!
best staff in the northwest
store looked great, selection was poor.
Budtentars are very helpful & knowledgeable
Looked at the menu online and was impressed with some of the top shelf extracts they carried that u can’t get anywhere else in grays harbor, so I stopped by and was extremely u impressed, the staff didn’t really know shit about extracts, I had to explain what a terpene was the the guy behind the counter.... then I discovered that they list stuff at a lower price online so when u show up to the store it’s actually more expensive than what u read online. I even showed them the advertised price on their menu that was updated the day of and they wouldn’t honor it, they got annoyed that I kept asking to look at different options off the shelves. overall the worst experience I have had in a rec shop yet.
love the store. that said was looking for all organic and pesticide free from local grower green harvest cannabis company. unfortunately had to go to the weed shack which is over priced can you please get them in your store!!
Wonderful first experience out here when visiting the coast. Many of the same brands as Seattle shops and very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Less of a packed line-up than I’ve typically run into in Ike’s in Seattle (my home store).
place is amazing. Tenders super friendly. Will alwaysbe my go to in OS.