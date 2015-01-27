kaspa666 on April 12, 2018

Looked at the menu online and was impressed with some of the top shelf extracts they carried that u can’t get anywhere else in grays harbor, so I stopped by and was extremely u impressed, the staff didn’t really know shit about extracts, I had to explain what a terpene was the the guy behind the counter.... then I discovered that they list stuff at a lower price online so when u show up to the store it’s actually more expensive than what u read online. I even showed them the advertised price on their menu that was updated the day of and they wouldn’t honor it, they got annoyed that I kept asking to look at different options off the shelves. overall the worst experience I have had in a rec shop yet.