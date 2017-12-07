Dkny398 on December 20, 2019

First time patient today and will be a frequent customer! Such a great level of professionalism there AND it was 30 minutes before they closed. The layout was quite nice; the waiting area and the actual shop was super clean and arranged nicely. The gentleman at the front desk had a great personality, and went above and beyond to help anyone that walked through the door. Bianca helped me SO much and her level of customer service was top notch. She was super sweet, relatable, and recommended specific things that geared toward my personal reason for needing medicinal marijuana. I could find the prices for things and the description easily which was great. I am impressed with their selection, and I was 100% happy with my experience there and I will be returning as soon as it’s time!