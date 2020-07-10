We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Beautiful facility.!.! Staff was friendly and knowledgeable. The flower looks and smells AMAZING.!.! Also pumped for some indication gummies with Melatonin to help me sleep...! So stoked to get home and check this out.! Highly recommended....!