14 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$249
Deals
Cavi Cones
Valid 1/11/2020 – 2/1/2020
If you have not had a Cavi Cone you are missing out! These pre-rolls are packed with flower, keif and thc oil. Get 1 gram Cavi Cone for $18 while supplies last
No additional discounts can be applied
Cavi Cones
Valid 1/11/2020 – 2/1/2020
If you have not had a Cavi Cone you are missing out! These pre-rolls are packed with flower, keif and thc oil. Get 1 gram Cavi Cone for $18 while supplies last
No additional discounts can be applied
All Products
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
27.01%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(EXOTIC) INZANE IN THE MEMBRANE
from Unknown Brand
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Supe Sour Diesel
from Red Dirt Sungrown
19%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Super Sour Diesel
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(EXOTIC) Banana Punch
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Super Skunk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
21.05%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
(Exotic) Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Incredible Bulk
from Unknown Brand
31.23%
THC
___
CBD
Cookies Kush
from Unknown Brand
26.24%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Reserve THC Syrup
from Unknown Brand
500mg
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Tropical Fruit Chews
from Smokiez Edibles
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
LIT JUICE
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Cavi Cone
from Caviar Gold
33%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$22each
In-store only
JuJu Vape Carts
from Unknown Brand
92%
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only