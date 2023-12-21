About this dispensary
Heal Tree CBD
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 1
600 Foster St, Durham, NC
License 003284217
Storefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
9am - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Open until 7pm ET
Promotions at Heal Tree CBD
Updates from Heal Tree CBD
0 Reviews of Heal Tree CBD
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.