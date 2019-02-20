Hilda3035
Great shop, very imfomat
Thank you for coming in to see us!
Hhoutlet has the best CBD products in St.Pete!! I was looking for reliable products close to home. I went to visit the store and the videos and vibe of the store is spot on! I definitely recommend a visit and the staff is great.
Thank you for stopping by, come again!
I have been purchasing products from HH Outlet for about eight months now and only have good things to say about Adam and his store. He is very knowledgeable and helpful, and I trust the quality of his products. I started buying CBD oil for our aging Golden Retriever, and when I saw how much his mobility improved, I consulted with Adam for a product to help my 90-year old mother with her severe arthritis pain. He recommended a product, dosage and her pain has improved tremendously, thus avoiding dangerous painkillers and epidural injections. I now also take a product I purchase from HH Outlet, helping me sleep and feeling better overall. Thank you Adam for your help and patience explaining and guiding and for your excellent service and prices!
Thank you very much for your support and testimonial.
Store owner is very knowledgeable and friendly. Atmosphere is comfy and personal. Will definitely be back soon :)
Thank you very much, glad you could stop in and get what you needed.
Adam was very intelligent and taught me a lot about CBD and especially about the “Human ECS”! Be sure to ask for information when you talk with him!
Thank you very much! Our ultimate goal is to provide an educational experience with HEMP CBD as a whole. Some clients want to learn more, or might not know all there is to know. When considering a HEMP product to use consider HHOUTLET.com