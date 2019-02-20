Ileana-St.Pete on March 6, 2019

I have been purchasing products from HH Outlet for about eight months now and only have good things to say about Adam and his store. He is very knowledgeable and helpful, and I trust the quality of his products. I started buying CBD oil for our aging Golden Retriever, and when I saw how much his mobility improved, I consulted with Adam for a product to help my 90-year old mother with her severe arthritis pain. He recommended a product, dosage and her pain has improved tremendously, thus avoiding dangerous painkillers and epidural injections. I now also take a product I purchase from HH Outlet, helping me sleep and feeling better overall. Thank you Adam for your help and patience explaining and guiding and for your excellent service and prices!