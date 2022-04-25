Helena Buds
Helena Buds
Home of Green Stampede Boutique Cannabis. We grow for high quality in small batches. Always Hand Trimmed to give you the best products around. Powering a variety of Edibles, Heady Clouds Cartridges and Soil to Oil Concentrates. On your way to Canyon Ferry Reservoir? We have Boat Parking. Come see one of our Budtenders to see and get familiar with one of our many strains and see why we are Helena’s Best Dispensary 2021.
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 2
2625 Canyon Ferry Rd. , Helena, MT
License D-100150-003
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
9am-7pm
10am-6pm
