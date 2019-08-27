I had the delta 8 cart really good taste mild buzz but if you smoke alot of illegal delta 9 this will for sure help u quit the illegal stuff so thats great it convient and again taste pretty good . Now the live resin shatter whatever u wanna call is awesome and I promise if u are delta 9bonly this will change your mind and it is legal just a great high I smoked for 24yrs and not no more just delta 8 wax. Try it!!!! Oh and the people great to been to both janesville locations.