Hemp Hop started with FAMILY. In 2014, we saw a loved one find real relief through CBD products. That experience led to lasting health and inspired us to build something bigger. A way to share hemp’s benefits with others. By 2018, Hemp Hop was born. From CBD and THCa flower, concentrates, gummies, & vapes to our patented THCa Asteroids and THCa Comet Pre-rolls, we’ve grown into a fully vertically integrated brand focused on quality and affordability. Along the way, our work has been recognized with multiple awards - The High Times Hemp Cup in 2020, 2021, and 2022, as well as the Oregon Growers Cup. Today, we’re proud to bring hemp products straight to your door. With delivery within 1-hour to all our Charlotte customers and same-day delivery across North Carolina. We ship nationwide to all 50 states.