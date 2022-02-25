Herb Doc
Herb Doc is pleased to announce that head of our staff is Dr. Vernon Jenkins with 50 years of experience working as a traditional naturopathic herbalist. His Doctorate degree is in Chiropractic and practicing since 1988, he’s also an Acupuncturist with experience working with Chinese herbs since 1981. He’s been a Functional Medicine Practitioner since 1991.
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
3pm-7pm
3pm-7pm
3pm-7pm
3pm-7pm
3pm-7pm
3pm-7pm
3pm-7pm
