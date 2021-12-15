Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Herbaceous Inc. - Big Sky
Herbaceous Inc. is a brand of medical dispensaries located in Butte and Big Sky Montana. Herbaceous Inc. manufactures and retails cannabis-related products to Montana Medical Marijuana patients through storefront and online orders. The items include; cannabis in the form of flower, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, salves, vape cartridges and ancillary items. The company also retails a line of Montana made CBD products from Therapeutic Naturals LLC. These items are available to the public. Beginning January 1st 2022, Herbaceous will be able to sell both medical and recreational cannabis.