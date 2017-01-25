weedermtlol on December 17, 2017

Their concentrates are kinda pricey, and typically only have wax and moonrocks. Their flower is REALLY nice and edibles not only strong, but diverse in flavor and type of food; brownies, candies, candy cups. Though I wish they had sodas. They have a really nice selection of homeopathic medicine and devices for good medicinal consumption. Their staff is really well knowledges not only in the cannabis culture, but also on cannabis laws especially for here in Montana. Very friendly, very well stocked, and very well cultured. I’m excited to see them excel into the future of cannabis.