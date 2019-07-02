Every Monday we take 10% off select top shelf strains, $10 or more. Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana products may be purchased or possessed only by persons twenty-one years of age or older.
Every Wednesday we take 10% off of all CBD products $10 or more.
Every Thursday we take 10% off every 3.5g bag/jar in the store, including promotional products.
Every Friday we let you build up: 14g of flower (10% off), 28g of flower (20% off), or 7g of wax (20%). Promotional products are included and you can mix and match.
Every Saturday we take 10% off all 7g bags/jars.
Every Sunday we take 10% off all concentrates over $10.