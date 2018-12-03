mkb645371
Best shop in the metro area. We have checked out a lot of dispenseries and no one else is even close.
Nothing to dislike here, great place. Easy, relaxed atmosphere, knowledgeable, friendly staff, excellent flower and clones, outstanding deals/specials. Good, otd pricing. I’ll drive a few extra miles to make this my new, go-to dispensary.
Been here a few times and each time is a pleasant experience. I'm always helped by the same guy, he really knows his stuff and is very nice. They also seem to keep Simple Cure products well stocked, which is awesome because it's the only vape carts I like. If the owner reads this, please stock Foria Pleasure. It would be a HUGE hit with people around here, I guarantee it :)
Nice folks to deal with. Decent pricing on everything. Got a cart from them that was missing a fair amount of oil compared to all the others I purchased (couldn't tell from the front facing part in the package), but I don't hold that against them, rather the manufacture. Flower was okay, but I haven't found a single dispensary here in OK that has properly dried and cured flower. However, they state on their website that they test all of their flower, which is something hardly any other dispensary does. All in all, I plan to use this place a lot, might even end up becoming my 'go to' store.
Excellent location excellent service excellent product.
they are friendly, helpful, answers all questions about what they sell. great prices i dont go anywhere else but here
I came in one day, after being unable to eat for 9 days and could barely keep down water. I had spent all day in the hospital for them to tell me, "Don't know what's wrong, talk to your PCP." I was crying in pain when I walked in the door... These guys immediately knew how to help (hopefully). About 30 minutes later, I was able to drink and keep down small amounts of MILK. I think the only other time I've been so happy to have milk was the day I was born. I still can't eat much, buy I've since learned (this may be a surprise y'all) that apparently some calories are better than none. Shocking! lol I'd be in a really bad condition if these guys weren't there to bring me back to life.
so far after 4 visits and 100eds of visits to other shops they are my go to..always eager to assist and has Avery nice atmosphere
Friendly staff that is very knowledgeable about the products they have. Would definitely recommend this place.
Awesome BudTenders and knowledgeable. Thanks for a great experience. And the product is on point