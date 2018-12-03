Elizabeth.pence on June 30, 2019

I came in one day, after being unable to eat for 9 days and could barely keep down water. I had spent all day in the hospital for them to tell me, "Don't know what's wrong, talk to your PCP." I was crying in pain when I walked in the door... These guys immediately knew how to help (hopefully). About 30 minutes later, I was able to drink and keep down small amounts of MILK. I think the only other time I've been so happy to have milk was the day I was born. I still can't eat much, buy I've since learned (this may be a surprise y'all) that apparently some calories are better than none. Shocking! lol I'd be in a really bad condition if these guys weren't there to bring me back to life.