Herbal Wellness Solutions Dispensary

Herbal Wellness Solutions, LLC is located near the Gila Forest convenient, Bear Creek, Lake Roberts, City of Rocks and several hot springs. We are the last stop for your cannabis needs before relaxing on the lake or taking a nature walk. HWS is committed in bring the best products offered in Grant County and partner across New Mexico. We value of customer and are committed to promote education awareness relevant to the cannabis industries, use and benefits. In addition, HWS brings cannabis educational forums to support community health and mental wellness. We work with community leaders, grass root organizations and individuals to promote a sense of unity and support in improving the quality of life for New Mexico’s residents.