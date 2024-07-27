Herbalicity
Herbalicity
dispensary
Recreational

Herbalicity

Highland Park, NJ
191.1 miles away
168 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Herbalicity

Welcome to Herbalicity, located in the heart of downtown Highland Park, NJ. More than just a cannabis shop, we’re your partners in wellness. Our store is dedicated to providing quality cannabis products and insightful guidance to help you make informed choices for a healthier life. Discover the benefits of cannabis as part of your balanced lifestyle.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
246 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Send a message
Call 732-328-6740
Visit website
License 2942
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalArab/Middle Eastern ownedAsian ownedWoman owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Herbalicity

Show all photos

Promotions at Herbalicity

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Herbalicity

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

1 Review of Herbalicity

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere