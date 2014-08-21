Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Up to 10 Strains from 6-8€. Good Quality/Strains. Also Hash & Concentrats. Nice older place....
asociacionherbalist
on June 30, 2015
I love that place!!!! High grade stuff all topshelf and the service is wonderfull
Less Than 1/4 of mile from the beach
MRe90
on May 13, 2015
Amazing place right by the beech, selling some of the best weed I've smoked. The Blue Dream is an incredible high. On top of that it has a great atmosphere everyone is telly friendly good place to chill and listen to music and get really high.
giuliettorm
on April 12, 2015
7/8 SOUR INDIMENTICABILE!
amsbundem
on March 23, 2015
Everything at the top, both the quality and the environment. Definitely a place to go!
mireyjou
on October 20, 2014
La mejor asociación de cataluña
Sarahjain420
on September 12, 2014
The best club in BCN! Theses guys know there strains, know good concentrates and are right by the beach! You can't get better than that! They have more varieties of strains than the standard EU strains, even boutique varities. And proper, clean concentrates. Rig and torch provided by the club! And they all speak English and are very friendly!