Follow
Herbology - Devils Lake
701-203-5559
13 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$66
All Products
Pineapple Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Platte River Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
LA Confidential
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Hash Plant
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CR - Sour Diesel Wax - .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$56½ g
In-store only
CR - Sour Kush - .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$56½ g
In-store only
CR - Pineapple Trainwreck Shatter - .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$56½ g
In-store only
CR - FSO - Grand Daddy Purple - .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$66½ g
In-store only
PR - Pineapple Trainwreck - 1g (x3)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$36each
In-store only
Vape - Disposable Pen - .5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$66each
In-store only