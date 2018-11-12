Dank201
Great staff. In and out in minutes. Selection is improving.
4.5
10 reviews
This was my first time at this location and it will not be my last. Definitely recommend from many aspects. Everyone was welcoming and very friendly, the guy who helped me was extremely informative and answered all of my questions. The whole atmosphere was fresh and calm. I enjoyed my overall visit and felt comfortable.
three quality of the product is amazing! they carry quite a selection. however, the staff mostly assumes you already know the product and unless you ask very specific questions about product they leave you go withoutknowing how much a dose is, and how to use certain items. the atmosphere is amazing, it's clean, stylish and the security makes me feel safe while I shop. overall I live this place and would/ do always recommend it tio my friends and family.
love this location!!!! staff is knowledgeable very friendly and laid back and listens to the needs of their patients..... i have been here twice and now making plans to visit every month at least once... both times i have gone off recommendations of staff and im very happy i have. thank you to everyone at herbology for making these trips worth looking forward to. ive yried another place and was not happy with how i was treated so you guys definately take the cake for the 2 closest places to me........ only thing i wish is that there was more choices on flower and hybrids... most products have a vast array(hybrid sativa indica and strains) except when it comes to flower... most flower i have seen on the menu is either or and all hybrids sell out quick
Excellent dispensary with very knowledgeable staff. Great experience every time!
The location is good, security is professional and polite.
Beautiful interior. Staff are all really sweet and know a lot too!
I visited Herbology for my first time dispensary visit this past weekend. I was anxious as ever but the staff put me at ease and I was in and out within 10 minutes. Being able to order online definitely helped speed up the process. I was able to order online without any issues being a first time customer. Their selection was nice as well and prices are much better than the Harvest dispensary closer to my home. Would recommend!
I loved every part of this dispensary! From the second I walked in the door till I walked out, I had a smile on my face!
nice price match