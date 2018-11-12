phoenix68j on October 3, 2019

love this location!!!! staff is knowledgeable very friendly and laid back and listens to the needs of their patients..... i have been here twice and now making plans to visit every month at least once... both times i have gone off recommendations of staff and im very happy i have. thank you to everyone at herbology for making these trips worth looking forward to. ive yried another place and was not happy with how i was treated so you guys definately take the cake for the 2 closest places to me........ only thing i wish is that there was more choices on flower and hybrids... most products have a vast array(hybrid sativa indica and strains) except when it comes to flower... most flower i have seen on the menu is either or and all hybrids sell out quick