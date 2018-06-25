Ksugar6 on August 21, 2019

This location has a strange exterior entrance sequence, it is not accessible by any means, but once you’re past the check in area it opened up to a decent doctors office like waiting room. It was pretty busy but after a short wait I was brought into the shopping area. They budtendr was helpful enough but being new to the dispensary experience, I felt a little underwhelmed. There either wasn’t a menu or I missed it. So I was basically trusting the tender to get it right. I was able to discuss some things back and forth but wasn’t given much additional info unless I knew what to ask which i didn’t. He did have some suggestions that i enjoyed but also sort of felt like oh hey she’s new to this just give her the newbie starter stuff. Which is actually fine anyway. Having been to another dispensary since, I have a preference for the other dispensary, however if I was already going to be in the area I would go to this one again since i know what to look for now. They do have sale texts which is nice.