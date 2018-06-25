Phillysteve73
Awesome staff & service... I went to the new patient event & card a week after ;-) great flower selection here now my goto place! I recommend to all !!! Cheers
4.4
10 reviews
Just awesome!!
Got it please visit it is worth your money ✅✅🇱🇷🇱🇷..
Absolutely disappointed that a company would text its patients to inform them that they are raising prices over a shortage. How can you punish patients for that? People need their medication and you are making it harder for patients to have access to their medicine. Disgusting and greedy.
Was helped by Meg C, she was great, as is everyone at Hebology!
Parking sucks here. But if you're looking for somewhere to park go over to shopping center on Washington Avenue, the Chinese places. It's way too tuf to get spot out front since location isn't great for parking. Where's all the Grassroots products tho?? They are same grower, processor and dispensary so wtf!?! A little more pricey than some of other dispensaries also. This location should be a little cheaper bc of parking issues but ppl are ok. Staff I mean of course. Never really had a long wait but the selection could be better but definitely they'll have something in stock that's good. No doubt. Definitely recommend and they have a loyalty points system so that's a BIG + 4 SURE!! Even if its only 5 pts aka $5 for every 100 it's better than nothing.
This location has a strange exterior entrance sequence, it is not accessible by any means, but once you’re past the check in area it opened up to a decent doctors office like waiting room. It was pretty busy but after a short wait I was brought into the shopping area. They budtendr was helpful enough but being new to the dispensary experience, I felt a little underwhelmed. There either wasn’t a menu or I missed it. So I was basically trusting the tender to get it right. I was able to discuss some things back and forth but wasn’t given much additional info unless I knew what to ask which i didn’t. He did have some suggestions that i enjoyed but also sort of felt like oh hey she’s new to this just give her the newbie starter stuff. Which is actually fine anyway. Having been to another dispensary since, I have a preference for the other dispensary, however if I was already going to be in the area I would go to this one again since i know what to look for now. They do have sale texts which is nice.
Tops
I straight love it.... They are so nice here to me. Treat me so good. The one guy.... Damn it man... I forgot his name... But yesterday I asked them if they sold the puffco charger, cause I lost mine... They said no, but the one bud tender went into his bag and got me his. Said he is working Sunday... Return it then. This allowed me to still use mine while ordering the right one from online... Awesome.... Service... Look. I was a fine dining server for a million years. I looked at customer service as an art, yet I rarely find that in return. This depresses me.... But not here... Not at herbology... I want to be loyal to them. Cause they always are to me.
Smooth process and great choices. I will recommend and return frequently.