Herbs Premium Dispensary LLC

After months of driving past the storefront on my way to work, I finally see Herb's has opened up! I'm happy to have such good weed close to home. A lot of dispensaries popping up in Somerset, but many either lack in menu width or they lack in menu quality. I was able to pick up some affordable shake, live resin, and top-tier Hamilton Farms bud all in one quick trip-- thanks to their curbside pickup available right in front of the store.