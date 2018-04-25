msemler on April 1, 2019

I have been to several dispensaries since getting my medical card and Hitide is above all the best. Knowledgeable, friendly and very comfortable place to be. They also have a great store in front that is public for all your needs. Clothes, bongs, the latest and greatest in vape appliances, beautiful locally made pipes, I could go all day. Just stop in patient or not, You’ll see. Right behind PizzaTugos (Rt 611&50) before the bridge in Ocean City!