DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
High As A Kite Eado
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
High As A Kite Eado
Leafly member since 2025
- 3420 Rusk St Suite 4, Houston, TX
- call 7132999029
- Followers: 7
- License 1511
- Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
Hours unavailable
2 Reviews of High As A Kite Eado
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
w........5
September 12, 2025
I love the feeling I get every time I walk into this shop. Everyone is knowledgeable and the selection is always top tier. I have no problem making the 1hr drive just to come here.
b........i
September 16, 2025
5 stars across the board when it comes to quality , service and atmosphere. I cut everyone else off !