8 Reviews of High As A Kite Eado
November 10, 2025
I love this place!! Top notch items . Everyone is super attentive, friendly and knowledgeable. High as a kite has never failed me! My favorite dispensary!
September 20, 2025
Amazing Experience! The atmosphere was so inviting and comfortable – I felt welcome the moment I walked in. The staff was incredibly helpful, answering all my questions and guiding me toward exactly what I was looking for. The product selection was top-notch, and the prices were outstanding for the quality you get. Definitely my go-to spot from now on!
Dispensary response:
Appreciate you showing love and taking the time to drop a review! Stay lifted and come vibe with us again soon at High as a Kite Eado 🌬️✨
October 16, 2025
September 17, 2025
Definitely THE PLACE TO GO WHEN YOU WANT UPSCALE, Of course I had to yell because if I whispered you wouldn't hear me. immediately felt the love walking in the door. many places want a quick sale but they make you feel right at home from the moment you step through the door
Dispensary response:
Appreciate you showing love and taking the time to drop a review! Stay lifted and come vibe with us again soon at High as a Kite Eado 🌬️✨
October 16, 2025
September 16, 2025
Walking in, I immediately felt welcomed. The space is clean, modern, but still has warmth—good lighting, comfy seating, well-organized display cases. There’s a chill vibe without being too sparse or clinical. Perfect for someone new like me who didn’t know what to expect.
Dispensary response:
Appreciate you showing love and taking the time to drop a review! Stay lifted and come vibe with us again soon at High as a Kite Eado 🌬️✨
October 16, 2025
November 18, 2025
Very professional and great service
September 12, 2025
Love this place! Both my Budtenders are great and I enjoy the point system. I always walk out with something free 😌
Dispensary response:
Appreciate you showing love and taking the time to drop a review! Stay lifted and come vibe with us again soon at High as a Kite Eado 🌬️✨
October 16, 2025
September 11, 2025
Best dispensary in the city hands down. if don't believe me find out for yourself.
Dispensary response:
Appreciate you showing love and taking the time to drop a review! Stay lifted and come vibe with us again soon at High as a Kite Eado 🌬️✨
October 16, 2025
November 28, 2025
Thankful for the deals and especially the Black Friday sale!