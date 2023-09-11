Welcome to High Desert Relief’s newest location at 113 US-550, Bernalillo, NM 87004! Conveniently situated near the major cross streets of US-550 and Camino del Pueblo, this location is easily accessible for Bernalillo, Rio Rancho, and surrounding area residents. Located in a busy shopping area, you’ll find plenty of parking and nearby businesses, making it a perfect stop whether you’re running errands or just passing through. In the surrounding area, you can explore local restaurants, grab a coffee, or stock up on essentials. With quick access to I-25, it’s a convenient stop whether you’re heading north to Santa Fe or south to Albuquerque. At High Desert Relief, we take pride in offering a wide selection of top-quality cannabis products at some of the best prices in the region. From premium flower and potent concentrates to delicious edibles and therapeutic topicals, we have something for everyone. What truly sets us apart is our friendly, knowledgeable team. Our budtenders are not only well-versed in all things cannabis but also passionate about helping each customer find the perfect product. Whether you’re new to cannabis or a longtime enthusiast, our staff takes the time to listen, educate, and guide you toward the best options for your needs. Their welcoming and professional approach ensures that every visit is a comfortable, enjoyable, and informative experience. Stop by today and see why High Desert Relief is a trusted favorite in Bernalillo and beyond!