Welcome to High Desert Relief’s Hobbs location, bringing our top-quality cannabis products and exceptional service to southeastern New Mexico! Opened in 2024, our store at 3817 N Central Ave, Suite A, Hobbs, NM 88240, is located in the brand-new North Central Plaza shopping center, making it a fresh and modern destination for all your cannabis needs. Conveniently positioned near N Central Ave and Joe Harvey Blvd, this location offers easy access, plenty of parking, and a seamless shopping experience. We’re also just steps away from Buffalo Wild Wings, making it easy to grab your favorite cannabis products before enjoying a meal or catching the game. North Central Plaza also features great local businesses like Truly Bedazzled, Juice Ritual, and Daylight Donuts, giving you plenty of options for clothing shopping, fresh juice, or a sweet treat after your visit. At High Desert Relief, we offer a wide selection of high-quality cannabis products at affordable prices. Whether you’re looking for premium flower, potent concentrates, delicious edibles, or therapeutic topicals, we have something for everyone. Our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders are here to make your experience smooth and enjoyable. Whether you’re a first-time customer or a longtime cannabis enthusiast, our team is always ready to listen, educate, and guide you to the perfect product. We take pride in providing personalized recommendations and top-notch customer service in a welcoming and professional atmosphere. Stop by our Hobbs location today and experience why High Desert Relief is one of New Mexico’s most trusted names in cannabis!