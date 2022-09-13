High! We are High End Healing. We are located on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation, in between Irving and Gowanda, New York. Here at High End Healing we strive to bring you the best cannabis products on the market. Cannabis is more than just weed to us, this plant has literally saved our lives. Quality over quantity is one of our main focuses here at High End Healing. The quality of our products and the quality of customer service is one thing you won’t forget about us. We carry Floral Farms Flower to STIIIZY Extracts as well as some local brands such as Goodtimes Flower to Sly Gs vape Carts. Also on stock daily is Slactavis Cannabis Syrup. Award winning products. Keep your eyes open for a special Slactavis hitting the shelves very soon! We have something for everyone! Any questions ?Drop us a DM @high_end_healing on IG. Stop in and see us! Stay Medicated!