StonedintheOctagon on December 1, 2018

I was coming here every weekend, until today. Bought ~$200 of concentrate from "Canna Organix" assuming the product was pesticide-free based off the company name. I come home to read the packaging and the products isn't organic and contains the pesticides suffoil-x and pfr-97. I ask for a refund, all of the packages are unopened. They tell me they can't refund me, even though they're selling pesticide-filled material labeled as organic. He then tells me it'a not a big deal, "there's pesticides in most".