10 Reviews of High Hopes - Jackson
5.0
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
A........2
3 days ago
This is a great new dispensary with great deals. They have a large selection and friendly and knowledgeable bud tenders. Ashley was very helpful and nice. I will be back!
x........8
Today
I loved it both Ashley’s are very helpful
d........6
Today
Friendly Staff and wonderful atmosphere
r........2
2 days ago
Best services ever hands down
w........y
Yesterday
Great product and great staff
c........h
2 days ago
Always a great experience!
b........q
3 days ago
this place is awesome! everyone knows what they are talking about and are extremely friendly and more than happy to help
R........5
2 days ago
Great experience!
l........3
Today
Best prices around.!!!
s........j
Today
Great selection friendly staff