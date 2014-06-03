weedybish
Dirty and it's like budtenders playing chicken, they don't want to serve you.
We apologize that you were not satisfied with your shopping experience. Have a great day!
4.5
10 reviews
Fantastic in every way. The workers were the most helpful and enthusiastic in their desire to help us.
Thank you for leaving a kind review!
This is where you want to shop. Owen and the High Level Health team know how to do business: as friends. I’ve experienced it firsthand: everyone’s on a first name basis here. Stop in, get in on the great variety and amazing deals, and make yourself at home. Quickly, High Level Health on East Colfax will become your main place.
Thank you so much for leaving a kind review! We treat all of our regulars like family because they helped us get to where we are today! We look forward to your next visit!
Trey and Casey were great! Very good pricing and friendly service
Thank you for the kind review! We will be sure to pass your complements onto our budtenders.
Staff is very, informative, seems happy to help. I did feel a little rushed, but overall I enjoyed my time here which was less than ten minutes. Very satisfied with my selections and “treated” myself for the prices that I paid. I normally would not shop here because of the prices but the quality is very well worth it.
Thank you for the kind review. We hope that you enjoyed your purchases!
Can’t beat the flower variety here. Some of their in-house strains are my favorites anywhere. Their grow team is beyond dialed in.
Thank you for the kind review. I will be sure to pass your complements onto the grow team!
This place is AMAZING... they are hitting it outta the park with the quality of their buds here: THE CLEANEST, KINDEST, MOST POTENT BUDS I'VE HAD IN MANY MANY YEARS! Very terpy, tasty too... did I mention potent? Their grow team knows what's up alright! Always super clean and well-flushed, well-cured, amazing genetics, AMAZING BUDS. Their (award winning) 'Platinum Valley' blows me away!... Well done(!), keep up the good work!
Thank you for the kind review! We are glad that you enjoy our flower so much. Platinum Valley is an amazing strain! Keep your eyes out for more new strains in the future!
LOVE this store, I go almost daily and get nothing but amazing customer service. The workers there genuinely care and are good people, I love the conversations and even when I’m in a hurry I’m never there for more than 10 minutes. Beyond all of that all the edibles and buds are amazing, I recommend moonwalk & the coffee and doughnuts chocolate. 10/5
always take great care of me! mad love!!
Great location, very laid back. I purchased a 500mg cartridge, but realized I'd been given a 250mg one. I called them up and they were beyond helpful in making it right! Will return to this location again.