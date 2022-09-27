High on the Hill started from a love of Cannabis. We have personally experienced cannabis changing people’s lives for the better. WE may be a small business in a small building but our product is high in quality. Our master grower has over 20 years of experience and a passion for growing marijuana. He is always looking for the latest greatest strain without forgetting the old school favorites (the classics). We focus on terpene profiles and effect more than hype and lab numbers. WE use living soil and our product is organically grown. Many of our strains are grown from seed which will give you the best product possible. Come check us out we will always have a good deal. No gimmicks just good weed.