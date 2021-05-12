Not enough time or character-space to articulate how amazing this dispensary is; I have frequented the other locations in Cape Girardeau until I saw their selection. The pricing is also above and beyond competitive from what I was expecting to pay before they opened. The only location here to include a Deli section, which brings patient ability to attain more than 3.5g, as it offers bulk purchase. If you have not yet, check out this place's menu or just take a trip in; the budtender, I promise, will not lose patience no matter if you want to see & smell the entire menu. I am not knocking any of the local dispensaries other than High Profile. But it would be my first choice, and I have had several experiences more than satisfying, enough I feel I should lend them any credence I can. As they are new, I can say that my first visit was a few days after opening, and I had never seen a deli-style dispensary. The enthusiasm of the staff makes the visit something to look forward to, if you are as much a connoisseur as I am about many things. Their deals are amazing & as an extra bonus they offer student discounts, and likely other.