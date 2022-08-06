This shop is small but mighty. I have been here twice and each time has been a pleasure. The first stop was just for gummies to help with pain at night. Today I explored their flower section and was absolutely gobsmacked with the choices. Many places have sampler products to smell and check out, but this place shows you the actual buds you are getting before they are packaged, and everything is weighed in front of the patient. I picked up the Lilac Diesel and Grape Mountain (Mtn) strains to work through my day and some indica gummies for the night. The budtenders and staff are fantastic, very professional and upbeat with great recommendations.