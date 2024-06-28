High Profile - Canton COMING SOON
High Profile - Canton COMING SOON
High Profile - Canton COMING SOON

Canton, CT
308.5 miles away

High Profile - Canton COMING SOON

Welcome to High Profile, the go-to destination for premium cannabis in Canton. Located at 195 Albany Turnpike, our store is conveniently situated near Collinsville and just a short drive from the scenic Farmington River. We offer a wide range of cannabis products, including premium flower, edibles, concentrates, and pre-rolls, catering to both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers. Our knowledgeable team is dedicated to helping you find the perfect product for relaxation, recreation, or wellness. Open from 10 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sundays, we provide daily deals and special discounts for students, faculty, seniors, and veterans. Join our rewards program for added benefits. Visit High Profile in Canton today to discover high-quality cannabis and exceptional service.

195 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT
License ACRE.0002642
