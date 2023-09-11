High Profile - Hamden
High Profile - Hamden

Hamden, CT
291.4 miles away
Welcome to High Profile, Hamden’s premier cannabis dispensary. Located at 2607 Whitney Avenue, our store is easily accessible and minutes away from New Haven and Sleeping Giant State Park. Our extensive selection includes premium flower, edibles, concentrates, and more. Whether you’re a seasoned user or new to cannabis, our friendly and knowledgeable team is here to help you find the perfect product for your needs. We are open from 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 10 AM to 6 PM on Sundays. Take advantage of our daily deals, exclusive discounts for students, faculty, seniors, and veterans, and our rewards program. Visit High Profile in Hamden today and experience high-quality cannabis and excellent service.

2607 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT
