All employees are underpaid. Most popular in AC but pay their employees the worse in AC. Dont believe me ? Go ask an employee. They force people to do more work than they are paid for. They treat budtenders and workers like they are nothing. Some employees including management are prejudice. The only reason they have 5 stars right now is because they force people to do it for money off. They have fired majority of the workers who have been there since the opening in April. What does that say about a company?