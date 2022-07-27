Long time customer, service is great and the atmosphere is equally good. only gets a 2 star in quality as the grams Ive bought never seek to yield as much as grams from other dispensaries, also 18 a gram is a pretty high price point when theres places in tulsa you can get 12 dollar grams of an equivalent product, great place to buy edibles and other novelties though!! Also lost a star for atmosphere cause they advertise $50 dollar 8ths like its a special.. Thats how much eighths are like everywhere else every day . All around good and well maintained dispo that I would recommend for anyone looking for edibles every once and awhile they have pretty good flower deals on Leafly also rhat can offset the comparative high prices of their flower

Dispensary replied