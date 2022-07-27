64 Reviews of High Rollers Dispensary - Broken Arrow
B........n
July 27, 2022
Great medicinal products at fair prices. Web menu was very helpful.
A........1
July 27, 2022
Let me tell ya! I owe my life to the love and care of these folks! I suffer from Osteogenesis Imperfecta. It consists of broken bones and pain…constantly. I had never smoked or knew very little. My angels helped me turn my life around!
K........8
April 22, 2021
Nice staff and great selection! 4/20 deals at OKind were awesome, thank you so much for the great hash and the great deals! I will be back soon!
c........6
March 19, 2021
Leafy app malfunctioned and I had to reorder in the store. As always, everyone is so helpful and professional. This is the best place to shop even for a newbie like me.
m........l
March 8, 2021
Love okind! Usually shop at Sapulpa but I tried this location this week and was pleased to find the same attitudes and quality! Great staff and wonderful selection. Truest medication in the state!!!!
h........n
January 19, 2021
Super Friendly service
s........s
January 7, 2021
Staff was super friendly and helpful
G........1
November 7, 2020
This is the best dispensary in the Tulsa area. Excellent high quality products with friendly and knowledgeable staff. It's always a pleasure to shop here.
B........d
November 7, 2020
Smaller selection but was great for a first-time buyer. Staff was very friendly and patient and happy to answer questions and make suggestions about what I might want based on my needs. would absolutely recommend!
t........r
September 15, 2020
Great place, has the best selection of transdermals I've seen. Staff is very friendly and professional.
a........1
June 24, 2020
Verified Shopper
My fave place to shop!
F........n
April 25, 2020
Loved it. Rewards is awesome.
A........5
April 17, 2020
Verified Shopper
One of my favorite places!
J........l
April 11, 2020
Great service as well as amazing buds! The bud tenders are also very knowledgeable.
S........M
April 10, 2020
No point in calling in an order when they give what they want.
a........2
April 5, 2020
Verified Shopper
Informative & friendly staff. Great selection, very clean & items were displayed so you can easily see even when you're short & observing social distancing guidelines! 🙃
S........y
March 27, 2020
Verified Shopper
Great products, great service. Online ordering was so so, but once I arrived and confirmed my order they quickly got me weighed up and on my way. Also love the accurate out the door pricing!
F........w
March 22, 2020
Long time customer, service is great and the atmosphere is equally good. only gets a 2 star in quality as the grams Ive bought never seek to yield as much as grams from other dispensaries, also 18 a gram is a pretty high price point when theres places in tulsa you can get 12 dollar grams of an equivalent product, great place to buy edibles and other novelties though!! Also lost a star for atmosphere cause they advertise $50 dollar 8ths like its a special.. Thats how much eighths are like everywhere else every day . All around good and well maintained dispo that I would recommend for anyone looking for edibles every once and awhile they have pretty good flower deals on Leafly also rhat can offset the comparative high prices of their flower
c........9
March 10, 2020
Verified Shopper
This marks my third visit to this location and it was another positive experience. I've been helped by different people each time. All friendly. All professional. I will be back. Love this place!
c........k
February 25, 2020
Went in for the first time- loved it! Everyone was so nice and chill, Amanda is amazing and super knowledgeable! Great selection and good prices :)
H........o
February 20, 2020
Way overpriced. Get the same quality down the street at purple moon for way less. These people should get over themselves.
B........n
January 31, 2020
This is the best Dispensary. Only high quality product at good prices!
R........2
December 21, 2019
Today was first time visiting them thanks to seeing their special on Leafly. They had a great selection of flower, what I was interested in, plus other products to boot. I walked away buying 8 grams in total, 1 gram each of 6 different strains and 2 grams of 1 strain (I like variety). Their product looked good and smelled good which isn't always the case when I've shopped at other stores. They were friendly/professional from start to finish. As soon as I walked out to my vehicle I text a friend to tell him about the good deal's and to check them out. I plan on going back in the future when I am out their direction.
P........n
December 21, 2019
I'm there almost constantly. Can't get enough of the employees.