Met Kimbo, he's an awesome budtender. They have awesome prices & flower.
Seanking
on November 13, 2019
Bryan was the man and knowledgable of all the strains and deals offered.
A plus for the store and the staff.
Hogbender
on October 30, 2019
They do not update Leafly, in a timely manner. Those who use it medicinally, do not want you to suggest something else. Drove all the way there to purchase Blue City Diesel. They did not have any. Leafly still says they have it in stock. Doubt I will ever try them again.
Smokey11111q
on October 27, 2019
Mike is the best definetly a favorite
Gran1teguy
on October 20, 2019
First time in this shop. Great service from the opening of the door to the excellent budtenders with knowledgeable input on products. Definitely will be a returning patient. Great pricing with tax incl.