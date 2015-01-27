Limi on May 14, 2015

I ♡ the Local Joint! A lovely friend of mine encouraged me to check them out, and time permitting I swung in for a look-see. Everything my friend had boasted about was true (!); as soon as you hit that parking lot you feel like you're a part of something historic (; to my surprise the ambiance was a reflection of that feel. It felt like a monumental celebration! The tasteful vibrancy of the decor was therapeutic, as if it implied, "the good time is over this way!" Oh so fun!! Well, I was also sold on their prices & selection! As in a way of marketing I didn't see sale gimmicks, but rather lower prices than up the road on Guide Meridian. That was odd, but suprA refreshing. My past experience, purchasing quality bud, was strictly from a mmj dispensary; so it was reiterated that their store was solely recreational. The Attendant took time to answer my questions, and was knowledgeable in trending strains and paraphernalia, and much more that I knew about in terms of consumption. Per my request, and her time permitting , she proceeded to enlighten me with their shop tour, aquainting me with shamelessly fun & legal 21st Century Marijuana (; This is my new store!