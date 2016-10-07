MissManagement on December 1, 2018

I only use these products occasionally either for severe migraines (I'm prone to absence seizures) or sometimes just for body aches and pain that Tylenol won't help. The people working here are very knowledgeable and helpful although I understand they can't give medical advice etc because of legal reasons. I ask instead about which products are popular with people in similar situations and they're then able to suggest certain products for me. I've walked over there before from my house with a nasty migraine (the kind that lasts for days and makes me vomit and dizzy - so no driving obviously.) And gotten something that knocked that migraine out cold. Id rather be "high" for 3-4 hours then completely incompacitated anyway with a migraine for a day or two and or of work. I've also learned that CBD helps pain without any cognitive impairment. Damn stuff is a miracle and I love the muscle rub for my occasional muscle spasm. I don't need to waste time and money at a doctor's office and get prescription muscle relaxers that have yucky side effects when I can get a jar of CBD muscle rub ointment from the store at a fraction of the price with abdolytely no cognitive effects and go about my day with reduced pain. Thank you staff at High Society for helping me feel better and making me feel welcome and not like a criminal. (Also want to say thanks for the relatively dim lighting and the doggie treats you keep on hand for the good puppers. My lil guy appreciated it!)