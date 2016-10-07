Allybriggs
Very helpful staff and great products.
4.0
10 reviews
This is absolutely my #1 favorite dispensary..even better than Colorado. You will be astounded the moment you walk in..great product and the best folks!
The quality here is not that bad but the service needs some work . I had called in asking to see if they had a item I was looking for and they had trouble finding it but had one and they asked me if i would like it to be set aside I said sweet no problem since I would swing by after work. And as I came by they very poorly said they actually don't do that but I didn't even ask them to set it aside, they offered . I just think its embarrassing theres no information passed along the budtenders or collective notes amongst themselves .
This store is fantastic, amazing environment with a quality mom and pop store feel to it. Super friendly staff, and everyone there is so knowledgeable! love that they have everything from a 10$ Eighth to Top shelf Sub X products. Worth a drive even out of the way.
I love this place! The budtenders know their stuff! They give great recommendations for products and are always so happy to help! They care about their products and they have a great return policy! They trust their products and back them up! I will happily drive out of my way to go to this store. I hope they will eventually expand into Marysville!
I love these people! I came in and didn't have a lot of money and was recommended the Pineapple xpress and holy cow I'm not sure what dimension I got to. I love the happy atmosphere and listening to billy joel as I walked in.
Friendly knowledgable staff - Didn't know alot about how to use dab products... This place has dab bongs starting at $10! hooked me up with all I needed to get started and when I wasn't sure which strain to buy the sales gal asked me how I wanted to feel.... I ended up picking up Sticky Buds Hawaiian Fog... LOVED IT!!! Would shop here again in a heartbeat. :) :) :)
I only use these products occasionally either for severe migraines (I'm prone to absence seizures) or sometimes just for body aches and pain that Tylenol won't help. The people working here are very knowledgeable and helpful although I understand they can't give medical advice etc because of legal reasons. I ask instead about which products are popular with people in similar situations and they're then able to suggest certain products for me. I've walked over there before from my house with a nasty migraine (the kind that lasts for days and makes me vomit and dizzy - so no driving obviously.) And gotten something that knocked that migraine out cold. Id rather be "high" for 3-4 hours then completely incompacitated anyway with a migraine for a day or two and or of work. I've also learned that CBD helps pain without any cognitive impairment. Damn stuff is a miracle and I love the muscle rub for my occasional muscle spasm. I don't need to waste time and money at a doctor's office and get prescription muscle relaxers that have yucky side effects when I can get a jar of CBD muscle rub ointment from the store at a fraction of the price with abdolytely no cognitive effects and go about my day with reduced pain. Thank you staff at High Society for helping me feel better and making me feel welcome and not like a criminal. (Also want to say thanks for the relatively dim lighting and the doggie treats you keep on hand for the good puppers. My lil guy appreciated it!)
One of the managers here is selling product off the market , underpriced, illegally to minors.
Overpriced and uneducated staff.