Shatterday $5 off Concentrates!
Description: Its Shatterday and we are offering $5 off all our concentrates not already marked down!
All Products
GSC Forum Cut By Alaska Blooms
from Unknown Brand
22.58%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tora Tsu by Thirdstate - Deli-Style ONLY
from Unknown Brand
7.77%
THC
12.09%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Super Silver Haze By Bro Bro Budz
from Unknown Brand
15.24%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Petrol By Green Go *Deli Style
from Unknown Brand
28.85%
THC
0.39%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Mandarin Zkittles By Emerald City Orgaincs
from Unknown Brand
15.53%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MAC & Cheese By Stoned Salmon Farms *Deli Style Available
from Unknown Brand
22.67%
THC
0.77%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Sweet Skunk By Emerald City Organics
from Unknown Brand
16.22%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Lemon Ice Pucker By Guest Services (Available in Deli)
from Unknown Brand
24.89%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Banana By Permafrost Distributors
from Unknown Brand
20.37%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
DoleMac By Stoned Salmon Farms *Deli Style Available
from Unknown Brand
25.32%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Dark Matter Trim Bag
from Unknown Brand
21.29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$17.14⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
*Thug Life By Stoned Salmon Farms *Deli Style or Pre-Packaged
from Unknown Brand
23.73%
THC
0.58%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
*Orange Apricot MAC By Stoned Salmon Farms *Deli Style or Pre-Packaged
from Unknown Brand
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
*Tangerine Dream By Frontier Grow Labs *Deli Style Only
from Unknown Brand
28.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Blueberry Cobbler By Rock Hard Nugz
from Unknown Brand
21.88%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Diesel By Alaskan Greenery
from Unknown Brand
20.07%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Nikiski Strain By Greatland Ganja
from Unknown Brand
20.07%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GSC By Worner Brothers
from Unknown Brand
20.92%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Black Mamba By Denali Dispensaries
from Unknown Brand
24.42%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Bio-Jesus By Good AK
from Unknown Brand
24.61%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$191 g
In-store only
Kosher Zkittles By Guest Services
from Unknown Brand
20.04%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Northern Lights By Worner Brothers Horticulture
from Unknown Brand
17.98%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Bubblegum Kush By Alaskan Blooms
from Unknown Brand
25.47%
THC
1.41%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Mani By Tundra Jane
from Unknown Brand
17.45%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jack Herer By Aurora Blaze
from Unknown Brand
23.47%
THC
2.31%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack By Blue Bear Cannafarm
from Unknown Brand
20.32%
THC
0.64%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Mass CBD By Tundra Jane
from Unknown Brand
7.23%
THC
9.7%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Goji By Snow Lotus Gardens
from Unknown Brand
21.24%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Doc By Alaskan Blooms
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
1.94%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Thin Mint Cookies By Thirdstate
from Unknown Brand
20.28%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Plumbow By AKO Farms
from Unknown Brand
17.23%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pineapple Express By Greatland Ganja
from Unknown Brand
18.29%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Peanut Butter Punch By Tundra Jane
from Unknown Brand
22.52%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Nawak Osis By High Tide Farms
from Unknown Brand
24.02%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Kasilof Kush By Smoking Joe's Terps
from Unknown Brand
22.13%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Ice Break By Guest Services
from Unknown Brand
18.99%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Gigabud By High Tide Farms
from Unknown Brand
24.65%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Buddha By Parallel 64
from Unknown Brand
24.97%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$181 g
In-store only
Truffle Shuffle By AK Kush
from Unknown Brand
17.49%
THC
0.17%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream Sugar Wax By Good Titrations
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
1234