About this dispensary
Higher Collective Killingly
Welcome to Higher Collective Killingly! Our adult-use store offers a curated selection of top-tier cannabis products from Connecticut’s leading growers and brands. Whether you’re shopping for flower, vapes, edibles, or wellness products, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you with care, not pressure. We’re proud to serve the Killingly, Putnam, and broader Northeast CT region with everyday value, exclusive deals, and a rewards program that gives back every time you shop. Place your order online for easy in-store pickup, and don’t forget to sign up for our loyalty program — it’s the fastest way to earn rewards and stay in the loop on store-only specials.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
1078 North Maine Street, Killingly, CT
License ACRE.0015656, ACRE.0015662, ACRE.0015654, ACRE.0015652
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 5pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Open until 8pm ET
Photos of Higher Collective Killingly
Promotions at Higher Collective Killingly
Updates from Higher Collective Killingly
0 Reviews of Higher Collective Killingly
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.