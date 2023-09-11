Welcome to Higher Collective Killingly! Our adult-use store offers a curated selection of top-tier cannabis products from Connecticut’s leading growers and brands. Whether you’re shopping for flower, vapes, edibles, or wellness products, our knowledgeable team is here to guide you with care, not pressure. We’re proud to serve the Killingly, Putnam, and broader Northeast CT region with everyday value, exclusive deals, and a rewards program that gives back every time you shop. Place your order online for easy in-store pickup, and don’t forget to sign up for our loyalty program — it’s the fastest way to earn rewards and stay in the loop on store-only specials.