FTP SPECIAL - 5g for the price of an eighth!
Valid 11/25/2019 – 5/24/2021
First time patients receive 5g for the price of an eighth off any shelf! Patient may receive 15% off carts or edibles instead!
FTP SPECIAL does not stack with other promotions.
Headband (TAX INCLUDED)
Headband
Strain
$151 g
Critical Jack (TAX INCLUDED)
Critical Jack
Strain
$81 g
Purple Raine
$101 g
Platinum Kush
$151 g
King Louis XIII
$151 g
Purple Punch #2
$151 g
OG KUSH
OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
TRUE OG
True OG
Strain
$151 g
GRAND DADDY PURPLE ( TAX INCUDED)
$81 g
Platinum Bubba Kush (TAX INCLUDED)
Platinum Kush
Strain
$81 g
Jack Diesel SHAKES - 1 ounce
$801 oz
Clementine (TAX INCLUDED)
Clementine
Strain
$101 g
Jack Diesel (TAX INCLUDED)
Jack Diesel
Strain
$81 g
GSC (TAX INCLUDED)
GSC
Strain
$101 g
AFGOO (TAX INCLUDED)
Afgoo
Strain
$151 g
Phantom Cookies (TAX INCLUDED)
$151 g
Wedding Pie (TAX INCLUDED)
$151 g
Mimosa (TAX INCLUDED)
$151 g
Blueberry (TAX INCLUDED)
$81 g
Raskal OG (TAX INCLUDED)
$101 g
Mango Kush (TAX INCLUDED)
$151 g
Cheese (TAX INCLUDED)
Cheese
Strain
$151 g
Tahoe OG (TAX INCLUDED)
$151 g
Blue Dream (TAX INCLUDED)
18.5%
THC
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
Ghost OG (TAX INCLUDED)
20%
THC
Ghost OG
Strain
$151 g
Purple Punch (TAX INCLUDED)
Purple Punch
Strain
$151 g
SAN FERNANDO VALLEY OG (TAX INCLUDED)
19%
THC
SFV OG
Strain
$151 g
Silver Haze (TAX INCLUDED)
21.5%
THC
Silver Haze
Strain
$81 g
Thin Mint Cookies (TAX INCLUDED)
19%
THC
Thin Mint GSC
Strain
$101 g
AiroPro - Black Mamba - Sativa - 1g
$551 g
AiroPro - Blue Dream - Hybrid- 1g
$551 g
AiroPro - Midnight Moon - Indica - 1g
$551 g
AiroPro - Northern Lights - Indica - 1g
$551 g
AiroPro - Pineapple Diesel - Sativa -1g
$551 g
Auto-pull battery 350 mAH
Live Resin Badder
$501 g
Premium GREEN RSO, 35% THC, 19.3mg terpenes, 1 ml
$401 g
RedBud Extracts AC/DC Pod 0.5ML
$40½ g
RedBud Extracts ATF Pod 0.5ML
$40½ g
RedBud Extracts Blue Cheese Pod 0.5ML
$40½ g
