Veterans get 15% off every day at Higher Health!

Valid 5/28/2021 - 12/31/2021

Every day we give all veterans 15% off their total purchase. We also offer 5% back in loyalty points on every purchase, so veterans actually enjoy 20% off in total. Everyone can earn 5% back on every purchase. These loyalty points never expire and they can be saved up for a large purchase, or used every time you come in to see us. We also have a penny RSO program for veterans, cancer patients, and anyone else in need. Ask for the details!

Discounts cannot be stacked. For instance, on Thursdays we offer 30% off any one item. Veterans will receive 30% off the one item, and 15% off all other items.