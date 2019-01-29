rebelishly on July 2, 2019

I have to give a genuine shout out to this dispensary for handling my senior moment yesterday. There was confusion regarding quantity & pricing. I questioned Melissa about it. She reviewed everything. She tried to explain to me how the calculations were arrived at but it didn't click in my head until later at home when I put pen to paper myself... and in my own handwriting, in black & white it was clear that I WAS WRONG. Today, I called to tell her it clicked & to apologize & let her know I now owe them. Melissa wouldn't hear it. The short version of this story is simple - Melissa took care of me quickly, swiftly and to her credit - I was the concern, not the purchase - even after I acknowledged my error! If you are searching for dispensary with service truly focused on the patient, this is place.